Samantha's Yashoda Trailer to be Launched by Varun Dhawan, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu gears up for her first Hindi theatrical release Yashoda, biggest superstars from across the nation are joining hands to unveil the trailer on 27th October. Vijay Deverakonda will be releasing the trailer in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, DulQuer Salman in Malayalam and Varun Dhawan in Hindi.

Amidst the huge buzz around Yashoda being a big female-led pan-India theatrical film, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to hype up the expectations as the trailer will be unveiled nationally with some of the biggest names of the Indian entertainment industries.

After the teaser release and a sneak peek announcing the launch date of the trailer, the anticipation for tomorrow’s trailer reveal is at an all time high.

Advertisement

Turning into a national sensation with the blockbuster success of her song ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa and earning accolades for her remarkable performance in the much acclaimed show ‘The Family Man’, Samantha is gearing up for her first appearance in a Hindi film with Yashoda.

Earlier, the makers of the film dropped the teaser introducing the audience to the world of Yashoda, played by Samantha, leaving everyone intrigued with the dark and thrilling backdrop of a pregnant woman fighting against all odds.

Playing a gritty role in this edge-of-the-set action thriller, glimpses of Samantha’s action stunts as Yashoda stunned everyone earlier.

Releasing in 5 languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi - Yashoda has popular Actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan playing crucial roles with a strong technical crew onboard - Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on 11th November 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here