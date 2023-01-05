Samarasimha Reddy To Arjun Reddy, Telugu Films With ‘Reddy’ In Their Titles

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is all pumped up for the release of his upcoming action drama Veera Simha Reddy. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film boasts Honey Rose, Shruti Hassan, Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, among others, in pivotal roles. And fans are excitedly waiting for the release of this big-budget film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12. As the countdown for Veera Simha Reddy’s release continues, let us take a look at a list of films that have had the word ‘Reddy’ in their titles over the years.

Samarasimha Reddy:

This Telugu-language action drama, helmed by B. Gopal, starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead. The film, with an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10, narrates the tale of a vengeful man named Samarasimha Reddy, who in a bid to avenge his family’s assassination, murders an innocent individual. Anjali Zaveri, Simran, and Jaya Prakash Reddy also played crucial roles in the movie.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

This historical action drama was led by veteran actor Chiranjeevi. The movie revolves around the emperor of Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who puts up a brave fight with the British army, ten years before the infamous Sepoy Mutiny. The film went on to receive many accolades and Chiranjeevi was also showered with heaps of praise for his commendable performance in it.

Chennakesava Reddy

Another Nandamuri Balakrishna film, Chennakesava Reddy centres around a simpleton, who is taken into prison under false accusations. After 22 years, he comes back to avenge the wrongdoings imposed upon him. However, the man’s son, who is a police inspector, is also on a mission to stop his father from committing a heinous crime. The film also featured Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaya Prakash Reddy, and Brahmanandam, among others.

Bharatasimha Reddy

This Telugu drama flick, helmed by Surya Prakash, introduces the viewers to a rocky tale between a father and his son. Although the son appears to dislike his father initially, he later realises his mistakes and tries to mend his relationship with him. Bharatasimha Reddy was loved by the audience.

Arjun Reddy

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda’s blockbuster film Arjun Reddy garnered a lot of praise from movie buffs. This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial broke several records at the box office. It revolves around an arrogant surgeon who falls in love with a soft-spoken woman.

However, he gets dragged into a series of crimes, facing heartbreak and loss. Arjun Reddy was remade into a Bollywood film under the title Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.

