Sambhaji Brigade Serves Legal Notice To Makers of Har Har Mahadev; What It Means

Even after actors Subodh Bhave and Sharad Kelkar-starrer much-anticipated period drama Har Har Mahadev received a positive response from the audience and critics, it has sparked a row over the allegation of its distorted history. Now, media reports suggested that the makers of the film have fallen into a legal soup as Sambhaji Brigade has issued a legal notice to the writer, director and producer of the film.

Earlier, Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde had told PTI, “Members of ‘Sambhaji Brigade’ stalled the screening of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ at a theatre in Pune and warned the theatre owner. The history is distorted in ‘Har Har Mahadev’ while in ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sath’, the depiction of ‘Mavle’ (soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) is frightful."

Four shows were cancelled after the members of the Sambhaji Brigade created a ruckus during the screening of the film. This is not the only place where the screening of the film was stalled. NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the screening of the film at the multiplex in Thane later on Monday night.

Production house Zee Studios and Shree Ganesh Marketing and Films who have backed the film have issued a statement in this context on Twitter and have refuted the allegations. In the long statement, they mentioned that the film does not disrespect Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or his brave warriors who fought for Swarajya. They also condemned the attack on filmgoers. The statement also mentioned that they have submitted the historical fact to the concerned authorities.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also stated that beating up moviegoers for watching the historical Marathi film will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents. Even the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also supported the historic Marathi film.

The Marathi film is written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. Even MNS chief Raj Thackeray had done a voice-over for the teaser of Har Har Mahadev.

