Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About Weight Gain Due to IVF Procedures, Says ‘Important to Stay Positive’

Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth has been vocal about her personal life recently, especially about her struggles to conceive a child via IVF (In vitro fertilization). The actress, who has been trying to embrace motherhood for the past many years, recently revealed that she has gained a lot of weight due to four failed IVF procedures. On Sunday, the actress dropped a video on her Instagram profile, wherein she talked about maintaining confidence despite a change in physical appearance. This comes after the actress, who tied the knot with Avinash Dwivedi in 2016, was fat-shamed mercilessly in some of her videos.

Addressing the issue, Sambhavna posted a video of herself with the caption, “Ye sun lo sab…We have to be positive in all situations…Yes, I'm going through health issues but I will come out of it very soon…Let’s not be mean to people…Kisi ko koi bhi problem ho sakti hai…Important hai to stay positive.”

Sambhavna began her video by saying, “I want to share something with you today. In recent videos, you must have noticed I have been asking Avinash if I have gained weight. It is something I know. I have seen myself in a fit body when I was able to dance easily. Now also I dance with ease but with a not-so-fit body because of my health complications. I feel even I should tell myself that anyone's body cannot remain constant.”

She added further, “Body changes with time, health issues, and age but you should remain confident. I feel if I have fallen down today, I will rise another day and move on. I will not ask others for confidence. We should celebrate our face, body, and age rather than go down the dumps. Keeping a positive approach is important.”

Sambhavna was lauded widely for raising a crucial topic on social media. Earlier, in a YouTube video, Sambhavna and Avinash shut down trolls for body shaming the actress. Avinash said, “Is process main aapko itne injections lagte hain, wife ko, female ko. Wo ine saare medications pe hoti hain, itne medical procedures se hoke jana padta hai ki aapki body mein haazaro changes hote hain (There are so many medical procedures and injections involved in these procedures that lead to innumerable changes in a female’s body)."

Adding further, he said, “Aur uski vajah se ek female jis process se hoke jaati hain. Us par agar aap ye gandagi na kare na comments mein toh bahut acha rahega. Hum dono ne saath mein vo journey ko dekha hain aur ye kitna mushkil hota hain mentally aur physically ek couple ke leye aur sabse zada mushkil hota hain ek wife ke leye (And when you drop mean comments about a woman who is going through all these procedures, it becomes very difficult for them mentally)."

