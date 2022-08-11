Sambhavna Seth Rushed to Hospital After Catching a Virus, Husband Avinash Dwivedi Shares Health Update

Actress Sambhavna Seth is married to Avinash Dwivedi and the couple has been trying to start a family for some time now. The couple has been very open about her IVF treatment. Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant was rushed to the hospital after catching a virus owing to which she had to be admitted in the middle of the night. Sambhavna was already stricken with headaches and fever but her condition worsened after she vomited due to a cough.

The next day, Sambhavna revealed that she got up and her throat was aching. She was in intense body pain and no medicine was working on her. Avinash shared that he cancelled all his work to be with Sambhavna. However, after taking steam, Sambhavna felt better. The couple spoke about how long she was going to take to recover in their Vlog on YouTube. The actress then said that she did not take her arthritis medicine but at night she again had fever. She was then given another injection.

The actress also disclosed that her arthritis was back. Earlier, she had shared a video where she discussed her weight gain after failed IVF cycles. In the video, she spoke about how she was being trolled for her weight. She had shared, “I want to share something with you today. In recent videos, you must have noticed I have been asking Avinash if I have gained weight. It is something I know. I have seen myself in a fit body when I was able to dance easily. Now also I dance easily but with a not so fit body because of my health complications. I feel that I should tell myself that anyone’s body cannot remain constant."

Sambhavna Seth is popularly known for her stint in television shows like Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

