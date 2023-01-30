Home » News » Movies » Sambhavna Seth Shares Pic With Rakhi Sawant After Latter's Mom's Death, Gets Trolled

Sambhavna Seth Shares Pic With Rakhi Sawant After Latter's Mom's Death, Gets Trolled

Sambhavna Seth was trolled as some netizens felt there was no need of uploading photos like these at a time when someone has passed away.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 11:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Sambhavna Seth shares pictures with Rakhi Sawant
Sambhavna Seth shares pictures with Rakhi Sawant

After Rakhi Sawant’s mother’s death, Sambhavna Seth took to social media to share a couple of photos with the former and pen an emotional note. However, she was immediately trolled by netizens. In the first picture, she can be seen kissing Rakhi on the cheeks to console her and in the second picture, she hugs an emotional Rakhi. Sharing these, she wrote, “I just met Rakhi and Im left with a deep sense of sadness! Rakhi you have my deepest condolences. I equally feel the pain & grief you are going through. Rakhi you are a fighter and I am always there for you whenever and wherever. Guys we really need to show her all the love. She is really fragile & pure at heart. We should all stand by her side during these tough times. Peace comfort strength to the family.🙏🙏🙏"

Take a look:

However, she was trolled as some netizens felt there was no need of uploading photos like these at a time when someone has passed away. They also pointed it out that Rakhi and Sambhavna had their nails done. One comment read, “Why do we click photos while giving condolences?" while another comment read, “Iski foto kyu..sympathies krne me bhi foto.??"

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Farah Khan attended Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda’s funeral on Sunday in Mumbai. The filmmaker and choreographer were snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the Municipal Christian Cemetery, Oshiwara, Mumbai. In the video that surfaced online, Farah was seen hugging and consoling Rakhi Sawant. Farah also sat with Rakhi for a few minutes and held her hand before paying her tribute to Jaya Bheda.

Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away on Saturday night after battling cancer.

first published: January 30, 2023, 11:12 IST
