'Same Old Ghisa-pita Jokes Won't Work': Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri, the classic comedy, left an indelible mark on us. Everything was perfect in the film — from cast and characters to story and comic timing. Even two decades later, the film still holds a special place in the hearts of the audience.

The original film was released in 2000 with its sequel in 2006. For the past few years, there have been talks about the third instalment of the film, which is expected to feature the original cast. Recently, Paresh Rawal opened up about being a part of Hera Pheri 3.

In an interview with Etimes, Paresh Rawal put forward his thoughts about working in the sequels of his cult film Hera Pheri and Andaz Apna Apna. The Sharma Ji Namkeen actor said that there was no excitement left in him for any of his characters unless they are shown in a different light.

Advertisement

The actor told the news portal, “If I have to do the same thing again, usi prakar ki dhoti pehenke, chashme lagake chalna hai, except for money, of course, I will charge a bomb! So apart from money, there will be no joy for me."

Making it a point that the story should be the king, the actor further said, “If we are coming up with a sequel to Hera Pheri after so many years, with the same old ghisa-pita jokes, it will not work. It should evolve and only then will I be excited about it."

Meanwhile, the veteran actor also gave an example of a perfect sequel that not only took a different path in terms of story but the character also evolved with time. He said, “We have an ideal example of a sequel and it is ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’. This is how a sequel should be."

Talking about Hera Pheri, the Priyadarshan film featured Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The trio was loved by the audience for their unique style and classic comedy.

Advertisement

Paresh Rawal played the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the film. The film’s sequel, which came out in 2006, was an even bigger hit financially.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.