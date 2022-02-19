Sameer Reveals Reason Behind His Exit From Telugu TV Serial Na Mogudu Naku Sontham

Most of the actors act in movies after getting immense fame in TV serials. However, actor Sameer Hasan has made his entry into Telugu movies after being removed from a TV serial. He was ousted from Na Mogudu Naku Sontham serial that aired on ETV Telugu from 2016 to 2019 and faced financial distress. Now, he has opened up about what transpired his exit from the show and spoke about the confusion created by a few people on the sets of the serial.

In an interview with a leading Telugu news portal, Sameer said that a few crew members on the sets of Na Mogudu Naku Sontham told makers that he had an affair with female actresses of the serial. Following this, he was removed from the serial when he had become a household name because of his acting skills.

“I was removed from the serial without any investigation based on allegations of a few people. The makers removed me from the serial without even finding out what had actually happened," he said.

“The cheques that were due to me were also stopped. I faced a lot of trouble and became unable to pay rent and EMIs. Later, the director of the serial Suman Konnalla found out the reality and called me and apologised. I had already suffered damage to my image and faced financial trouble. His apology did not mean anything to me," Sameer said.

Sameer said that he was angry that Suman did not even call him when he was removed from the serial. “He considered me a good friend but he did not ask what had happened," Sameer said.

Sameer said that after the incident, he could not get any role in big films and serials, though he did supportive roles in a few films for his survival.

