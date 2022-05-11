Samir Choughule Posts a Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Co-Star Shivali Parab

Marathi actor Samir Chougule has carved a niche in the hearts of the audience with his comic timing and humour. Samir is currently known for his appearance on the comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. The daily soap is nothing short of a laugh-fest for Marathi audience and every artist related to the show has a sizeable fan following. Coming back to Samir Chougle’s social media post now.

Samir has penned a beautiful birthday note for his Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra actress Shivali Parab. Sharing an adorable picture featuring himself and Shivali, Samir said that Shivali is hardworking and full of humour. She is someone who likes to work with perfect timing and conviction. Samir said Shivali has added much madness to her character in Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra and amazed her co-stars. “Lots of love to you. May you get everything in life," he ended. Take a look at his post below.

Advertisement

Shivali Parab made her debut in television with Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra in 2014 and her comedic abilities landed her roles in the movies like WhatsApp love, Prem Pratha Dhumshaan and Pie in the Sky. She has also done the one-act play Uttung and won the Best Actress award for her performance in Vibhavantar. Samir Chougule, on the other hand, has appeared in many Marathi movies and even a few Hindi ones. Most recently, he was a part of Prasad Oak’s grand film Chandramukhi which made a lot of noise before and after its release.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.