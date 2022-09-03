Samir Choughule Shows Off Rangoli Art Made By A Fan

Marathi actor Samir Choughule has been tickling the audience’s funny bones for the past few years with his stint on the famous TV comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. His excellent comic timing and impeccable mimicry skills have made him one of the highlights of the show. The actor-comedian also has a devoted fan following on social media. Last year, the actor performed a widely lauded silent skit on the show, where he impersonated the legendary Charlie Chaplin.

Dressed up in Charlie Chaplin’s famous tramp attire, he gave a stellar performance, which turned out to be one of the best episodes of that season. Now, an ardent fan of Samir Choughule paid a tribute to his memorable Charlie Chaplin performance through Rangoli art.

Samir is active on social media and is often seen interacting with his fans online. He also stays connected with his admirers through his posts on Instagram. In his most recent post, Samir flaunted a heart-warming gift that he received from a fan, named Madan Kawle.

The actor has shared the image on Instagram and called the love of fans the real source of his energy.

The post has received a slew of comments from fans, with quite a few people praising the Rangoli artist. Many asked Samir to count his blessings for receiving so much love and adulation from fans while another commented, “You are our Charlie Chaplin. We are proud of you".

Apart from his acting career, Samir Choughule is also a prolific writer. He regularly writes a column, titled Fulora, in the Marathi e-paper Saamana. In his column, Samir writes about the many flavours of life.

