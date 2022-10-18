Samit Kakkad on Marathi Film 36 Gunn: It Tells Companionship Doesn't Necessarily Emanate from Marriage

Filmmaker Samit Kakkad admits to being a romantic at heart but his way of depicting it is not the usual or regular way. And this is the very idea he takes for his next film, 36 Gunn. The director is known for his socially relevant films such as Half Ticket, Aayna Ka Bayna and Ascharya Chak It. But 36 Gunn is his first that comes from the romantic genre.

He says, “The idea behind making this film is two-fold. Honestly, I am a romantic person at heart but my way of depicting romance or expressing it comes from a very different space. I don’t feel the need to define love in any certain terms or in a socially acceptable style. Another idea behind making this movie was to tell people that true belongingness, or the real feeling of companionship does not necessarily emanate from a stereotypical marriage. Companionship, like love, means different things for different people. I wanted to just play that out in a very realistic set up."

The film stars actor Santosh Juvekar who was last seen in Alia Bhatt’s Darlings. This is the duo’s second films together and Kakkad says, “Santosh is my friend, and is like a brother from another mother. He’s someone who has believed in this film and story way before anyone saw its true potential. He has always stood by me in ways that I cannot even begin to thank him for. My relationship with him is that of a friend, of a confidante and that of an actor-director where we both surrender to each other and work like a very cohesive team. Even though we’ve done just two films, he’s an inseparable part of my life and my work space."

36 Gunn is inspired by 1000 real life stories - some that you may have seen from close quarters and some that Kakkad has seen. “I’ve drawn from the real-life experiences of so many different couples. They may be a great match on paper but are they really perfect for one another? In fact, is there anything that’s remotely perfect in life? The film questions that and several other things. As an individual, I have always asked questions about marriages: when I can be someone’s companion, without any societal binding on both of us, why marry? And yet, there is a part of me that believes, marriages are beautiful, and they work for those who want to work them a certain way, paying a certain price that I have never wanted to pay."

Kakkad recently made the shift to web series with Indori Ishq on MXPlayer. He shares that transition, transformation and adapting to the changing times is the way to go. “It’s not like I was consciously looking to explore this space but when it came my way, I wasn’t blind to the potential and the expansion this space could give me. This medium helps you aim for the skies, narrate your stories the way you want to and with the exact emotional quotient that you want to display. It’s not easy to keep a track of all the characters, their emotional and physical graphs and sub-plots that play out in the story but with the right team and a flexible approach to things, you can go far and do so much. It’s a limitless space."

