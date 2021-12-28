Sampath Nandi Likely to Direct Ravi Teja’s Vikramarkudu Sequel

Vikramarkudu is considered to be one of the best Telugu films of SS Rajamouli and Ravi Teja collaboration. The film was remade in various languages and became a huge box office success. SS Rajamouli picked Ravi Teja for a fantastic dual role. Ravi Teja played a cop in this action drama and he delivered a remarkable performance. Anushka Shetty played the leading lady in this 2006 superhit, which marked Anushka’s first collaboration with Rajamouli. Her chemistry with Ravi Teja was one of the movie’s highlights. The film was later adapted in Hindi as “Rowdy Rathore," starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

There were several rounds of discussions all these years among the filmmakers for a sequel of the movie but no substantial progress was made in this regard. According to reports, film’s writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is now ready with the story for the sequel. However, many reports suggest that the director of the sequel could be changed as SS Rajamouli is already occupied with many ongoing projections. Seetimaarr fame director Sampath Nandi has been contacted to helm the film, a few reports claim.

Vikramarkudu’s director, Rajamouli, could not take the responsibility of making the second part as he is already busy with Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The Baahubali director is also working on a project with South superstar Mahesh Babu.

There have also been indications that Ravi Teja may not appear in the sequel due to his prior commitments. According to reports, Sampath Nandi was in negotiations with Ravi Teja for the film but the actor has recently signed a number of projects.

Sampath Nandi is now looking for the lead actor and the project will be unveiled soon. It is uncertain whether Sampath Nandi would continue with the title Vikramarkudu 2 or he would opt for a new name.

Vijayendra Prasad is said to have written the script with Vikramarkudu in mind. More information regarding the cast, crew and production team is yet to be announced.

