Sampath Nandi Unveils Captivating Poster of Simbaa - The Forest Man

Sampath Nandi is gradually emerging as a successful producer. After backing films like Gaalipatam and Paper Boy, Nandi is producing a film based on afforestation. Recently, Nandi shared a captivating poster of his film titled Simbaa - The Forest Man on Twitter. “Introducing @Iamjaggubhai garu as #SIMBAA – The Forest Man on this #WorldEnvironmentDay", read Nandi’s tweet.

Simbaa - The Forest Man is a science fiction film with a forest backdrop and stars Jagapathi Babu in the lead role. The veteran actor will reportedly play the role of a nature lover in the film. However, there hasn’t been any announcement on the rest of the cast of the film.

The decision of the makers to reveal the first look of the film on World Environment Day seems strategic and will likely draw the attention of netizens towards the film. The premise of the film is likely to be unique and thought-provoking.

The engrossing poster of Simbaa - The Forest Man reminds us of the Chipko movement of the 1970s and features Jagapathi Babu carrying a tree on his shoulders. The film is directed by Murali Mohan Reddy and its music is composed by D Krishna Saurabh. Krishna Prasad is the cinematographer of Simbaa - The Forest Man.

Sampath Nandi is also a successful director and has directed films like Seetimaarr. Nandi also has Odela Railway Station, Black Rose and Vikramarkudu 2 in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Jagapathi Babu has had four releases this year including Hero, Good Luck Sakhi, Radhe Shyam, and Ghani. Jagapathi is also shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. Jagapathi will also be seen in the Kannada movie Kabza as well as Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

