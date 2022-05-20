Sampoornesh Babu's Dhagad Saamba Hits Theatres, Actor Confident Of Film's Success

Sampoornesh Babu-starrer Dhagad Saamba has hit the theatres and he believes that the film will succeed in entertaining the audience. In an interview, he talked about Dhagad Saamba, his future projects and more.

Talking about Dhagad Samba, Sampoornesh said that this venture is a comedy film with a slight touch of horror element. He added that Dhagad Samba’s story revolves around a family, which loses all their wealth due to a conspiracy when the hero is still a child. When the male lead grows up, he devises a scheme to get back his family property.

Sampoornesh’s name is mostly associated with comedies in his career. The Half Stories actor also talked about this aspect. According to Sampoornesh, this is the first time he is playing a serious character. Adding to that, there are also horror elements in this film. Sampoornesh is excited about a film with an amalgamation of different elements for the first time.

Sampoornesh doesn’t shy away from admitting mistakes in his past films. He said that there were some mistakes in films like Hrudaya Kaleyam, Kobbari Matta and Singham 123. Sampoornesh has assured that these goof ups are not repeated in Dhagad Samba.

According to Sampoornesh, another unique thing about Dhagad Samba is that there are four action sequences in this film, and they have been choreographed by different action directors. Sampoornesh said that besides emotional scenes, Dhagad Samba is rich in mass moments also.

Sampoornesh was also asked why he accepted the offer of Dhagad Samba. According to Sampoornesh, he loved its story. Bankrolled by Praveena Creations, Dhagad Samba is directed by N.R. Reddy. Apart from Sampoornesh, Chalaki Chanti, Jyothi Rana, Fish Venkat and Sonakshi Verma will also feature in Dhagad Samba.

Sampoornesh is extremely delighted about his future projects. Sampoornesh said that Dhagad Samba is his 7th film as a male lead. He is currently filming for Takkari Donga Chakkani Chukka and Mr Beggar.

