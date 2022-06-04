Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar Starrer Collects Rs. 10.70 Crs On Opening Day

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was the major release of the weekend. The film is a retelling of the story of the brave ruler, Prithviraj Chauhan. Fans were also awaiting the release of the film as it marked the debut of Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, into Bollywood. Now, the opening day collection of the film is here.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Samrat Prithviraj did have a decent opening. On it first day, the film collected Rs. 10.70 crores. Adarsh mentions that the film picked momentum at evening. He tweeted, “#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1… Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends… Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total… Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is pleased with the opening numbers of the film. In a statement, he said, “We are pleased with the start and the momentum that our film has got from audiences. It shows that audiences have connected to a story of sacrifice and courage exhibited by our daredevil Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The Samrat believed that India is for Indians and fought till his last breath to keep India free from invaders. Our goal was to tell his story to as many Indians as possible and with audiences calling our tribute a ‘Must Watch Visual Spectacle’ already, we are hoping that we entertain our countrymen to the fullest in the days to come!"

The film did start of decently, but it still needs a push to be able to keep up at the box office. It was the third highest grossing film on its opening day, and overtook the collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt as well.

The film is still facing some resistance from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected close to Rs. 3 crores on its third Friday. There is also some competition from Adivi Sesh’s Major, and Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram Hitlist.

