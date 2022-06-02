Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar Starrer Declared Tax Free in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj has been declared tax free in Uttarakhand informed state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday, June 2. The film has been declared tax free in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as well. “We have decided to make the film Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in the state," said Dhami, as quoted by ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Based on the life of the great warrior emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, we have decided to make the film “Emperor Prithviraj" starring Shri @akshaykumar ji tax free in Madhya Pradesh, so that more and more youth can see the life of the great emperor and awaken more love for the motherland in them."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched Akshar Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj on Thursday at a special screening in Lucknow. Manushi Chhillar and the film’s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi were also present at the screening. In the pictures that are now being shared on social media, Yogi Adityanath can be seen sitting next to Akshay Kumar as he watches the movie.

After watching the movie, Chief Minister appreciated Akshay Kumar’s performance and congratulated the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj. “Akshay Kumar has beautifully shown the history of India in his film. This is why I congratulate the team," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said as quoted by Indiatoday.in. He also declared the movie to be made tax-free in the state.

Samrat Prithviraj will hit theatres tomorrow, June 3. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood and is the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi will be seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta.

