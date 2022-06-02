Samrat Prithviraj Made Tax-Free in UP, CM Says It 'Gives Inspiration to Learn from Mistakes of the Past'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday declared period action drama Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in Uttar Pradesh after attending a special screening of the movie with his cabinet colleagues.

The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan and was also attended by Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, who star in the movie, and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi.

“I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state… This film is an inspiration to learn from the mistakes of the past. The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a period of self-reflection," the chief minister said.

“This effort to connect the present with the past is commendable. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar have done a great job in the lead roles, while other actors have also contributed to making the film better with their performances… The entire team of the film deserves congratulations for this."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, JPS Rathore, AK Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and others were also present at the screening.

Samrat Prithviraj, which is all set to release in theatres countrywide on June 3, depicts the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. Chillar stars in the movie as Princess Sanyogita. Akshay had said that the film was based on the life and daredevilry of the “last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata".

“Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation are inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost," the actor had said, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, the team held a screening of the film for Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. A Yash Raj Films production, the movie is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

