Samrat Prithviraj: RSS Chief Says 'We're Now Looking at History from India's Perspective'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday watched Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s latest film Samrat Prithviraj and said, “We are now looking at history from India’s perspective", as reported by PTI. He also described Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s movie as “world-class." The news agency quoted Bhagwat as saying, “It is a fact-based movie and rightly sends out the message the country needs today. We used to read our history written by others. Now, we are looking at history from India’s perspective." Bhagwat watched the movie along with other top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, said Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi works closely with the Sangh-affiliate Sanskar Bharti.

Meanwhile, the film which was released on June 3, has opened to positive reviews and appreciation from fans. Early reviews by fans also hailed Samrat Prithviraj as a blockbuster.

The film has also been made tax-free in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had watched Akshar Kumar’s film on Thursday at a special screening in Lucknow. Manushi Chhillar and the film’s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi were also present at the screening. In the pictures that are now being shared on social media, Yogi Adityanath can be seen sitting next to Akshay Kumar as he watches the movie.

After watching the movie, Chief Minister appreciated Akshay Kumar’s performance and congratulated the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj. “Akshay Kumar has beautifully shown the history of India in his film. This is why I congratulate the team," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said as quoted by Indiatoday..

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood and is the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi will be seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta.

(With PTI Inputs)

