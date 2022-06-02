Home » News » Movies » Samrat Prithviraj: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Watches Film With Akshay Kumar, Declares It Tax-Free In The State

After watching the movie, Chief Minister appreciated Akshay Kumar's performance and congratulated the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 02, 2022, 17:07 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched Akshar Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj on Thursday at a special screening in Lucknow. Manushi Chhillar and the film’s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi were also present at the screening. In the pictures that are now being shared on social media, Yogi Adityanath can be seen sitting next to Akshay Kumar as he watches the movie.

After watching the movie, Chief Minister appreciated Akshay Kumar’s performance and congratulated the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj. “Akshay Kumar has beautifully shown the history of India in his film. This is why I congratulate the team," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said as quoted by Indiatoday.in. He also declared the movie to be made tax-free in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Watches Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj

CM Yogi Was Also Joined By Manushi Chhillar and Film’s Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Samrat Prithviraj Special Screening Was Held In Lucknow On Thursday

Earlier on Wednesday, Akshay Kumar talked about how Yogi Adityanath will watching his movie and said, “It is an honour for us that the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji is watching our film based on the life and daredevilry of the last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata".

“Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation are inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost," he added as quoted by E-Times.

Samrat Prithviraj will hit theatres tomorrow i.e on June 3. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and is the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi will be seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been constructing film city to woo filmmakers.

