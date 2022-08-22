Samruddhi Modaveera Bags The Title of Drama Juniors Season 4

Season 4 of the popular Kannada reality show Drama Juniors where kids aged between 4 to 14 years display their acting talent came to an end on August 22. Participant Samruddhi S Modaveera, who charmed the audience with her signature acting talents and adorable expressions, has been crowned the winner of the drama show in the grand finale, held last evening.

Drama Juniors Season 4 first aired on the Zee Kannada channel in March with plenty of kids trying their hands at acting. However, this time, Modaveera bagged the coveted award and won the show.

Participants Goutham Raj R and Sanidhya Acharya bagged the runner-up position while Vedik Kaushal became the second runner-up of Drama Juniors.

Advertisement

This time, the three judges of Drama Juniors 4 included Lakshmi, Ravichandran, and Rachita Ram, while the show was hosted by Master Anand. They encouraged the child participants in the show to perform better and also pulled pranks on them, much to the amusement of viewers.

The audition for Dance Juniors season 4 was conducted in 31 districts of Karnataka. From thousands of contestants, only 15 children were selected for the latest show.

Earlier, Modaveera was titled the first runner-up in Zee Kannada’s Kannada Kanmani program as well. Viewers have showered their love and appreciation for the child.

Drama Juniors first premiered in the year 2016. Since then, the show has earned a lot of fame and received a rating of 9.1 out of 10. In the last season, Swathi was crowned the winner of the show.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here