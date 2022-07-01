Samuel Singh's Rendition of Sapna Choudhary's Gajban Inches Closer to 2 Mn Views

Sapna Choudhary, popularly known as the Haryanvi dance queen, leaves the audience awestruck with her performances. The dancing diva started her journey with Teri Akhya ka yo Kajal and is now a sensation with countrywide acclaim.

The latest about the queen is that her song ‘Gajban’s rendition by Samuel Singh has crossed over 1 million views and is now inching towards the 2 million mark.

The video, although posted on 16 July 2020, has 1.9 million views with more than 5k comments. In the song, along with Samuel Singh, TeeBan is also there. The 4-minute-long video has stolen the hearts of the people. Samuel Singh recorded the video in his studio. In the comment section, the singer wrote, “Struggled a lot with the edit due to some codec issues. Sorry for the delays."

Fans have thronged the comments section even as a user wrote, “It’s really nice to see a foreigner singing an Indian song… Proud to be Indian." Another user wrote, “Oh my god. Even I cannot imagine our Haryanvi songs could sing in this style as well. Wonderful guys."

Sapna Choudhary shared the post on her Instagram and wrote “Kare woh gurur kaise success par, dekhi ho waste ki close se’." Samuel even re-created Manoj Tiwari’s song Rinkiya Ke Papa. The song reached 3.5 million views on Youtube within 2 weeks.

Samuel not only sings Bhojpuri songs but dabbles in Bollywood songs as well like Tum Hi Ho, Taarefan, and Lungi Dance. Singh’s connection with India is deep because he arrived in the country in 2010 for his cancer treatment. He did his engineering from Jaipur and because the majority of students were from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he quickly got hold of these languages.

In an interview, he admitted, “knowledge of language helped me to make sleazy lyrics and raucous melodies in my own twist and recreating songs with Afro, Calypso, EDM, and hip-hop beats."

