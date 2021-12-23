Samuthirakani and Kathir Starrer Thalaikoothal goes on Floor

Tamil Director Samuthirakani has now become a full time actor as he has multiple projects featuring him in lead roles in the pipeline. While he is waiting for his film Writer directed by Franklin Jacob, the shooting for his next film Thalaikoothal started on December 22. In this directorial venture of Jayaprakash, Samuthirakani will be seen with Kathir.

An official puja was conducted as the film went on the floor. The film is being produced by Sashikanth’s Y Not Studios. Vasundhara will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Kathir was earlier seen in Periyerum Pereumal. The names of the other cast and crew members have not been revealed yet. The information about the start of this film was shared on Y Not Studios official twitter handle.

Sharing a few photos of the film, Y Not Studios tweeted, “Glad to announce our next #YNOT21 - “Thalaikoothal" has commenced filming today." Information about the writer, director and few actors of the film was also given in the tweet and they were also tagged.

The fans of all the actors who have been announced till now must be really excited about this new venture.

Since much has not been revealed about this film yet hence it is not clear what the storyline will be. Going by the writer, director and actors of the film it seems that it is going to be an interesting project.

Let’s hope that further announcements will be made soon. The audiences have previously liked Samuthirakani’s work, it will be worth watching if the same happens this time.

