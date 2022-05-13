Samuthirakani Confirms He Will Direct Pawan Kalyan in Remake of Vinodhaya Sitham

Actor-director Samuthirakani has revealed details about his upcoming project. In a recent candid interview, Samuthirakani confirmed that he will soon direct Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which was also helmed by actor Samuthirakani.

As previously reported, the intriguing remake will be headlined by Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam in the lead roles. Meanwhile, with Trivikram Srinivas on board, he is expected to pen the dialogues and screenplay of the film. The original movie Vinodhaya Sitham featuring Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah, and Munishkanth in the lead roles, was released last year.

The story of the original movie revolves around a self-centred and dominating man who dies in a car accident. However, after he requests 90 more days to live and make things right, he is given a second chance by God.

Advertisement

In the Tamil film, Thambi Ramaiah essayed the character of Parasuram, an assistant general manager in an MNC in Chennai, who dies in a road accident. Meanwhile, Samuthirakani played the role of Lord Yama, the god of death, who grants 90 more days to Parasuramm as per his request.

The remake will feature Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, while Sai Dharam Tej will step into the role of actor Thambi Ramaiah. The regular shooting is expected to begin in July. The film will be bankrolled by Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

Samuthirakani was recently seen in two Telugu hits — Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Coming to Pawan Kalyan, the power star recently greeted the audience with his periodic action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Meanwhile, the actor has his 28th film titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh with director Harish Shankar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.