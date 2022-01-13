Samyuktha Menon Clears The Air on Dhanush's Vaathi. Details Inside

Samyuktha Menon is making a comeback in Tamil films with the bilingual film, Vaathi, in which she will star opposite Dhanush. According to sources, Samyuktha Menon had walked out of the film earlier after an initial photo session.

However, the actor has now confirmed that she is still a part of the film by tweeting a photo from the sets as she joined the team for day one of shooting. Samyuktha recently posted a photo of her hand that has a charming mole on the wrist, without disclosing her appearance.

However, the actor appears to be wearing a saree in the backdrop, implying that she might be playing the part of a teacher or professor in Vaathi with Dhanush, who has been confirmed to play Vaathi, aka Sir. The shooting is proceeding apace, and the crew is anticipated to complete their job timely.

The shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad. The Venky Atluri directorial is being produced by Sithaara Entertainment, with GVP composing the music. Dhanush plays a school student in one of the sequences.

Dhanush was most recently seen in the Hindi film, Atrangi Re, with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actor will make his Hollywood debut in Anthony and Joe Russo’s The Gray Man in which he will co-star with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

He has a busy schedule at home, which includes Karthick Naren’s Tamil action thriller Maaran, actioner Thiruchitrambalam, and his director-brother Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven.

