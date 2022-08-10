Samyuktha Varma Looks Stunning As She Rocks A Classic White Mund Saree

Actress Samyuktha Varma is ageing like a fine wine. She is a popular face in the Malayalam film industry. From her on-screen skills to fashion style, she has always ruled over the hearts of her fans. Recently, the 42-year-old actress shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle. In the photo, she is seen posing in a white mund saree with golden borders which she paired with a maroon boat neck blouse.

Samyuktha has kept her traces open and went for a no-makeup look with red lips. She opted for a statement necklace which added extra glam to her outfit. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “My Set mund, mund sari obsession".

Similarly, the actress surprised her fans with some amazing pictures of herself earlier this year. On January 26, Samyuktha shared a photo in a pink salwar suit, where she could be seen sitting on a chair as she posed for the camera in style. She had captioned the photo writing, “Believe in your brand".

Seeing her photos, no one can imagine her real age. Samyuktha’s pictures prove how focused she is on maintaining her fitness, even at the age of 42. The actress practices yoga regularly and maintains her health and beauty through a balanced lifestyle.

On the work front, Samyuktha made her debut in the lead role in 1999 in the family drama Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal. For this movie, she won her first Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. Since then, she has acted in 18 films. Samyuktha is well known for her strong women-centric movies. Some of her popular films include Vazhunnor, Mazha, Life Is Beautiful, Nariman, One Man Show, Meghamalhar, and Kuberan, to name a few. She has also won two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actress and two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. Samyuktha was one of the highest-paid actresses in the Malayalam film industry during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

