Sana From TWICE is COVID-positive, Quarantined in Japan While Other Members Go Back to South Korea

Sana from the popular K-pop band, TWICE, tested positive for coronavirus on the April 26. As reported by Soompi, a Korean publication, JYP Entertainment released a statement detailing the K-pop star’s diagnosis of the virus and the precautions taken by the company to protect and treat the singer. Sana has already been vaccinated three times and is regaining her health in quarantine in Japan via Pinkvilla.

The official statement released by JYP Entertainment stated, “We are sorry to inform you that TWICE member SANA has tested positive for COVID-19 today (April 26th) after PCR testing for departure. SANA arrived in Japan on April 16th (Saturday) and was released from quarantine on April 20th (Wednesday), testing negative for two PCR testings.

“While staying in Japan, all members proceeded with antigen testing everyday and all tested negative during three days of the concert. SANA has received her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently quarantined and recuperating, following the disease control guidelines. Other 8 members have tested negative and departed Japan. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to our fans and related people. JYP Entertainment will position the artist’s health as the utmost priority and provide everything possible to support the artist’s swift recovery. Thank you."

TWICE held a concert at Tokyo Dome in Japan which led to Sana testing positive. Aside from Sana, TWICE consists of eight other talented stars, Momo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Mina, Jihyo, Nayeon and Tzuyu. The nine member band is on their 4th World Tour III to promote their latest album, “Formula of Love: O+T=<3." TWICE is slated to hold their first stadium concert in Los Angeles on May 14 and 15 this year.

