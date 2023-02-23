Sana Saeed, who is best known for her role as Anjali in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-loved film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has transformed into a whole new personality. From being a cute bubbly girl to a hot diva, Sana has become one of the most loved stars in the industry. The actress has become an internet sensation as she keeps treating her fans with some amazing pictures and videos, now and then. Recently, she posted a picture of herself where she was seen in an all-pink outfit and made us all go gaga over her. Her hot pink co-ord set with a mauve bralette looked prettiest. While posting the picture she wrote, “It is not as much about who you used to be, as it is about who you choose to be."

Last month, the actress made headlines over news concerning her personal life. Yes, you read it right. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of the magical proposal by her boyfriend Csaba Wagner. The news came on the occasion of New Year 2023. In the video, the couple could be seen twinning in black outfits. Csaba could be seen going down on his knees, while Sana, on the other hand, seemed happily shocked at being proposed. The video also featured Sana showing off her engagement ring and some adorable pictures of the couple. Take a look:

Sana Saeed, who shared the post, used heart and ring emoticons in the caption. Her industry friends flooded the comment section shortly after she shared the post.

On January 30, the actress gave us all some major couple goals when she shared another video of herself with her fiancé. While sharing the video she wrote, “This post is to encourage you, to have more. Date Nights. Plan something exciting with or for people you love, even simple things can bring so much Joy. This is your life, make it a rollercoaster of exciting and beautiful moments. Intentionally add fun things to your To-Do List."

