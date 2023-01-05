Sana Saeed Reveals She Met Fiance Csaba Wagner on Dating App, 'It's Quite Interesting When...'

Sana Saeed who is popularly known for playing Anjali in the critically-acclaimed Shah Rukh Khan film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai took the Interest by surprise when she announced her engagement with her boyfriend Csaba Wagner on January 1. While the announcement came through her Instagram post, Sana Saeed has now disclosed some interaction bits about her love story in one of her recent interviews.

While speaking with The Tiens of India, the Student Of The Year actor revealed that she had met Csaba through a dating app and it was because of the insistence by her friends that she had decided to give online dating a shot. She shared, “We have so many things in common – our love for movies and understanding cinema in depth. I met him on a dating app. I had never been on one until my friends here pushed me. The rest, as they say, is history. It’s quite interesting when we tell people that we met on a dating app."

She also added that she has yet to meet Csaba’s family in-person but she has interacted with them virtually through sign languages. Sana stated, “Csaba is an American citizen from Hungary and has lived in LA for more than 11 years. His family lives in Hungary. So far, we have met each other’s families virtually. I can communicate very little with his parents because they mostly speak Hungarian. So, I communicate with them in sign language with Csaba explaining everything to me (laughs). Also, Hungary is on the border with Ukraine, so it is very difficult for us to fly there right now. Hopefully, we will come to India very soon because my family is extremely excited about meeting him."

Earlier while sharing the news about her engagement, Sana had shared a dreamy proposal video on her Instagram handle. The clip was accompanied by Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’, featuring the couple being all things emotional and cute. While Csaba went down on his knee and pulled out a ring, Sana accepted him and hugged him tightly. Speaking of Csaba, he is a sound engineer based out of LA. He often shares adorable photos with Sana dishing out major couple goals. Sana on the other hand is currently putting up in LA and often comes back to Mumbai for her work and personal commitments.

