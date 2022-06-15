Sanchari Vijay Death Anniversary: A Tribute To The National Award Winner

Kannada actor and National Award winner Sanchari Vijay left the world after a fatal road accident on June 15 last year. He was riding a bike with his friend when it skidded and hit an electric pole. Despite an emergency brain surgery, Sanchari Vijay was declared brain dead.

Brain death is a condition when the functions of the brain cease to exist. Family members of Sanchari Vijay had donated his organs. Sanchari Vijay’s brother Siddhesh, during a conversation with The Times Of India, had said, “The brain stem has stopped functioning, so we have decided to donate his organs. Vijay always believed in serving society, which we are fulfilling by donating his organs."

Sanchari Vijay entered the cinematic world with his debut film in 2011 Rangappa Hogbitna. He, in fact, played a minor role in the movie Rama Rama Raghu Rama. The break-in his acting career came when he was a part of the movie Dasavala. His role as a disabled boy gave him much recognition and appreciation. After Dasavala, Sanchari Vijay has appeared in various movies in minor, supporting, and sometimes in lead roles.

In 2014, he got the chance to play a lead character in the movies Oggarane and Harivu. In the movie Harivu, he played the role of a farmer, who struggles to treat his ill son. The role, storyline, and acting of Sanchari Vijay attracted many. In 2015, for the movie Naanu Avanalla …Avalu, he played the role of a transgender and won the Best Actor Award.

Till date, he is the third Kannada actor to receive the National Award for Best Actor. In his entire cinematic career, Sanchari Vijay has played divergent roles in the movies like Nathicharami, Krishna Tulasi, Aatakkuntu Lekkakkilla among others.

