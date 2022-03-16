Sanchit Chaudhari to Play a Crucial Role in Sundar Amcha Ghar

Actor Sanchit Chaudhari, who has been seen in serials like Tuzya Ishkacha Naad Khula and Premacha Game Same to Same, has managed to carve a spot amongst the audience with his top-notch acting skills. And, now the makers of Sundar Amcha Ghar have roped in Sanchit for a pivotal role.

Sanchit will be portraying the role of Ritesh, the son of Subhadra from Rajpatil family. Fans are loving him in this new role. Sundar Amcha Ghar started on March 15 and is telecasted at Sony Marathi (8:00p.m). Sundar Amcha Ghar will be narrating the story of Rajpatil family where patriarchy has been existing for a very long time.

Advertisement

The plot will see a twist when Kavya, a girl brought up with a modern upbringing, enter the family. Kavya feels suffocated in this house. Her husband Ritesh also follows this patriarchal mindset. Kavya finds herself a misfit in this house but is helped a lot by her mother-in-law Subhadra. Subhadra realises that setup in her house has got some serious flaws and she takes the onus of helping Kavya. Apart from Sanchit, Usha Ravindra Nadkarni, Sukanya Sanjay Mone and Sanchita Kulkarni are also a part of this serial.

Meanwhile talking about Sanchit, he has been born and brought up in Nagpur. His father was a teacher and wanted Sanchit to be a part of the same profession. Sanchit, a Master’s in psychology, had also worked as a professor in a government school. But then he wanted to pursue his childhood interest - acting. He left the job and joined the Rangrasiya Theatre Group in Nagpur. He then decided to take a step further and participated in many drama competitions. Sanchit was also a part of several plays performed at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Sanchit made his debut with the serial Premacha Game Same to Same. Sanchit has enacted a dual role in this serial. This was followed by his next project Tuzya Ishkacha Naad Khula.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.