Sandali Sinha to Kim Sharma: Actresses Who Left Bollywood to Pursue Other Careers

The film industry has given us several talented actors who continue to entertain us with their every release. However, some of these actresses, who had a very promising start in the industry, left showbiz and are now pursuing different career paths. These celebrities, despite not being active, remain memorable. Here is a look at some of them who left the film industry despite a successful start.

>Sandali Sinha

Actress and model Sandali Sinha, who played the character of Pia Varma in Tum Bin, had a special appearance in the 2016 sequel of the film. After her debut, she co-starred with Priyanshu in the film Pinjar and went on to do a couple of films and TV shows including Om, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and Star Plus’s Tanha. However, Tum Bin remains one of her most successful flicks. She last appeared on screen in Tum Bin 2.

These days, she lives with her husband Kiran Salaskar in Mumbai. She now owns and runs a business of bakery and spa.

>Mayuri Kango

Mayoori Kango made her Bollywood debut by being a part of the National Award-winning film Naseem. She was subsequently seen in films like Papa Kehte Hai, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet and Papa the Great. According to reports, the former actress now lives in Gurgaon and is the Industry Head at Google India.

>Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma became a known face right after her debut film Mohabbatein. After working on a couple of more films, she took a break from the industry to start her bridal grooming studio called Liaison.

>Meenakshi Seshadri

Once the industry’s top actresses, Meenakshi Seshadri left acting in 1998. She is associated with several popular and hit films including Hero, Aandhi-Toofan, Meri Jung, Dacait, Shahenshah, Damini, Ghatak and Satyamev Jayate. She left showbiz to raise her children with her husband in Texas. She runs a dance school there named Cherish Dance School.

>Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna was not new to showbiz as she came from popular actor parents- Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. After her stint in Bollywood, which was not so successful, she took to writing. Twinkle is now a published author and has three books to her name- Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She is also the founder of Tweak India, a digital platform for women.

