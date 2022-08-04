Sandalwood Comedian Tennis Krishna Joins AAP in Karnataka

Popular Kannada actor and singer Tennis Krishna started his political career by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today, August 4. The popular actor joined the Arvind Kejriwal led party at an event in Bengaluru in the presence of AAP state convenor Prithvi Reddy and other senior party leaders.

“Noted comedian of KFI Sri Tennis Krishna joined the AAP family today. Hearty welcome sir," tweeted AAP Bengaluru. Many AAP workers and leaders welcomed Krishna to the party.

Political analysts say Tennis Krishna’s popularity among the masses can be used by the AAP. In fact, Krishna can be used as a star campaigner in the next year’s Assembly elections. The decision is taken as AAP plans to strengthen its position in Karnataka ahead of the BBMP polls.

Aam Aadmi Party is also planning to induct many poplar names persons both from political and non-political backgrounds to the party as its expansion plan. After the victory in Punjab AAP is now planning to expand its reach in states like Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka.

Tennis Krishna earned the name as he was a tennis coach before entering film industry and there were also others in the film industry by the name of Krishna. Tennis Krishna has earned a name for himself in the Kannada film industry for his excellent comic timing. He has been a part of many successful movies. A few reports claimed that Krishna has also recently got offer to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 hosted by Kiccha Sudeep.

He has worked in movies like Chickpete Sachagalu, 5 Idiots, Sri Naga Shakti, Gavipura, and Kaurava.

