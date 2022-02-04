Sandeep Acharya Birth Anniversary: Indian Idol 2 Winner Who Went Too Soon

Sandeep Acharya, the winner of Indian Idol 2 who passed away at the age of 29 in 2013, has his birth anniversary today. A singer, who had come from Rajasthan to Mumbai to take part in Indian Idol lived his dreams, spread the magic of his voice across seven seas, got married and had a little daughter. He breathed his last in 2013, leaving behind his grief-stricken family and a legion of fans who adored him.

Born on 4 February 1984 in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Sandeep lifted the trophy in the second season of Indian Idol. With his newfound fame after the show, he did numerous shows in India and overseas, including the United States.

The very shy singer had spread love and laughter throughout the country. The youngest of four siblings, Sandeep was very good in studies and a graduate in science. He had a wonderful voice, which became known to his family members only after he took up music as a full-time occupation. He had once participated in a singing contest at his school, where he mesmerized everyone with his voice. Slowly, he began taking part in music competitions. Sandeep also made his acting debut in the Sony TV show Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai.

Sandeep Acharya became famous all over the country after winning the Indian Idol show. However, everyone was left shell-shocked after they learnt about his death in December 2013. The singer had contracted jaundice and he died on December 15, 2013. The most painful thing was that Sandeep’s daughter was an infant when he passed away.

Sandeep Acharya, who won the Best New Bollywood Talent award in America, was only 22 years old when he lifted the trophy of Indian Idol. He was one singer who garnered praise from judges in almost every episode.

