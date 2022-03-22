Sandeep Khare's Daughter Rumani Khare Makes Debut as Lead on Marathi Show Tu Tevha Tashi

Rumani Khare, the daughter of popular Marathi poet-actor-songwriter Sandeep Khare recently made her debut in the entertainment industry with a lead role in the TV serial Tu Tevha Tashi.

The serial has recently aired on Zee Marathi and is receiving a positive response from the audience. The first episode of the series was aired on March 20, and Sandeep Khare’s fans are congratulating him for his daughter’s debut in the series.

Rumani Khare first appeared as a child artist in the Marathi film Chintoo and was hailed by the audience for her spectacular performance. Sandeep Khare and his wife Sonia have always supported Rumani to pursue a career of her choice.

Advertisement

Tu Tevha Tashi is a Marathi romantic drama that features Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar in the lead roles. The show is being produced under the banner of Ekasmai Productions.

The TV serial will be on air Monday to Saturday at 8 PM on Zee Marathi, It will also be available for online streaming on Zee5. The first promo of the serial was released in February this year.

The storyline of the show revolves around the love story of Saurabh Patwardhan and Anamika Dixit who were classmates in a college. The duo meets after a long separation and starts a new journey in their lives.

The songs of Sandeep Khare have been sung by renowned singers, including Sunidhi Chauhan, Bela Shende, Salil Kulkarni, Shreya Ghoshal among others. Sandeep has also performed as a lyricist for the animation film Dasavathaaram in 2008.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.