Sandeep Pathak Set to Host Dance Maharashtra Dance Little Masters

Dance Maharashtra Dance is returning with a new look for little champs aged between 4-15 years. This time it will be called Dance Maharashtra Dance Little Masters.

Sandeep Pathak, who has made it to the hearts of the audiences with his soulful acting and various roles, will be seen hosting the superhit show. The anticipation of fans has been increasing with each update.

Sandeep Pathak has been entertaining fans through movies, serials and dramas. He has been in countless dramas and over 50 movies. He has even been a part of more than 25 TV programs. He is set to return to the role of the host in Dance Maharashtra Dance Little Masters with full enthusiasm.

Talking about actor Sandeep Pathak’s work, his film ‘Y’ was recently launched. Sandeep Pathak, along with actresses Mukta and Prajakta Mali, played an important role in the film. Y has been designated as the first hyperlinked Marathi film.

Meanwhile, the audience will also get to see Gashmeer Mahajani, who is an actor, dancer, and choreographer in the judge’s chair. In an interview with a news website, Gashmeer expressed his excitement at the prospect of working with young actors.

The actor also mentioned that this was his first time as a judge on a dancing reality programme and why he decided to participate. “I am very happy. The main reason for accepting this show is the interaction with young children. Also in this show, I will be seen working outside my comfort zone," he added.

Gashmeer went on to say that the audience had seen him in a number of films. Gashmeer is a fantastic dancer and choreographer in addition to being an actor. Gashmeer also stated that his appearance on the show will not be disappointing.

