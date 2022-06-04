Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Father Applauds Team After Watching Major: It Made Us Forget All the Bad Memories

Adivi Sesh’s Major, based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, opened to great reviews from critics and fans alike. The parents of the late Major Unnikrishnan, father K Unnikrishnan and mother Dhanalakshmi, saw the film on Thursday and couldn’t stop praising it. The movie revolves around the life of Major Sandeep and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Praising Major, late Sandeep’s father K. Unnikrishnan said, “It’s such a good reflection of what we have seen and suffered. It has made us forget all the bad memories. It’s a very well made film (in Telugu and Hindi) and I must congratulate the entire team of ‘Major’ from the bottom of my heart."

“Sandeep fought for his country till his last breath and will always be a source of inspiration and motivation for millions of people across the globe. The entire team of ‘Major’ deserves good appreciation. The film scores in all the departments, be it acting, direction, sound and editing.

“The movie team came to our house and copied all the photographs and projected it so well on-screen bringing back all the good memories we have had with Sandeep. I started my career in Hyderabad and lived here with Sandeep when he was posted here. Thank you to the entire team of ‘Major’, K. Unnikrishnan adds.

Earlier, Adivi Sesh, who plays the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, took to his social media handle to share a photo where he can be seen sharing an emotional moment with Unnikrishnan’s mother. Adivi Sesh wrote, “For you both. Uncle and amma. #MajorTheFilm releases tomorrow."

Take a look:

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who is known for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the movie is not about the death of the heroic soldier but is about celebrating the life he lived. The film is director Sashi Kiran Tikka and producer Mahesh Babu. Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma.

(With IANS Inputs)

