Sandeepa Dhar: The Kashmir Files Shook My Core as This is Literally My Own Story!

The Kashmir Files has resonated with audiences across the country, especially with those who have actually lived through the horrors of the Exodus. Actress Sandeepa Dhar watched the film recently and took to Instagram to express the impact the movie has had on her. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial brought back memories of her family fleeing Kashmir in the middle of the night. The actress also said that her family has been experiencing PTSD (Post traumatic stress disorder) from having to relive those horrors.

Sandeepa’s Instagram post read, “The day they announced that Kashmiri Pandits should leave their women behind and leave Kashmir, my family decided to flee their homeland hidden in the back of a truck, with my young cousin sister hidden under the seat behind my father’s feet for safety, quietly in the middle of the night!

“As I watched the same disturbing scene in Kashmir Files it shook my core as this is literally my own story! My grandmother died, waiting to return to her home, her land, her ‘Panun kashir’ (my Kashmir). This film has been like a punch in the gut for me. It’s been much worse for my parents. My family is experiencing PTSD from having to relive it. This is the most important story that took too long to be told. And remember, this is yet, only a film, there is still no justice for us."

Sandeepa thanked the director and cast members of The Kashmir Files for making this film, and also shared a picture of her ancestral house in Kashmir, and the lane they lived on. “Thank you Vivek Agnihotri for showing the world the truth. And hats off to the entire cast brilliantly headed by Anupam ji," she added.

Sharing the notes, Sandeepa wrote in the caption, “I asked the rose, where is your scent? It said, “The autumn took it away." I asked the spring, why the lines on your forehead? It said, “For my wounds have been salted." So I left the garden that once bloomed. And since then, I wander, aimless."

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has proved to be a massive hit. The film has been growing at the box office with every passing day. What’s an even bigger achievement for it is the fact that people are loving it and lauding the actors, as well as the director for bringing the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits alive on screen. Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar have been amongst the stars who have praised the film and urged people to go and watch it.

