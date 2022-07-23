Sangita Ghosh Is Mother to Seven-month-old Baby; Reveals Her Daughter Was Born Premature; See Pic

Television actress Sangita Ghosh is now a mother to a seven-month-old baby girl. According to a recent report by The Times of India, the 45-year-old actress who is married to polo player and entrepreneur Rajvi Shailendra Singh became a mother in December last year to a daughter whom they have named Devi. Ghosh is known for her roles on television shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Viraasat, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara.

Speaking to The Times of India, Ghosh confirmed the news and said that her daughter was born prematurely on December 25 last year. “It was an anxious time, as she had issues being a premature baby and was in the NICU for 15-odd days," said Sangita. The TV actress added that it is not that the couple wanted to hide the news, but they decided to not talk about it till they felt the time was right.

Advertisement

Soon after Ghosh became a mother she was back to work. TOI reported that the actress went to Chandigarh for the shoot of her latest show, Swaran Ghar.

Advertisement

Talking about managing being a mother and a working woman, Ghosh said that she finds herself torn every time she has to leave her baby, who will be seven months old on July 25. She told the national daily, “I was in two minds about taking up the show, but my husband supported me and told me that he was there for the baby. That kind of support and confidence was overwhelming."

Sharing her experience as a new mother, Ghosh said that there are times she feels it to be so surreal that she asks her husband to pinch her. She described her daughter as a “very happy child" who resembles her husband a lot. The actress also said that she recited the Gayatri Mantra when she held her for the first time and she opened her eyes and smiled.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here