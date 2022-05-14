Sangita Ghosh Responds to Swaran Ghar’s Scene Going Viral, Calls Out Kamya Punjabi’s Criticism

TV show Swaran Ghar had started grabbing all the limelight for the past few days. The reason- one scene from the show that showed Swaran, aka Sangita Ghosh, getting her neck tangled in the dupatta and suffocating. Netizens called the scene logic defying, as people around could not find a way to turn off the fan and the protagonist had to tear the dupatta off with his teeth to save the lady. Even TV actress Kamya Punjabi criticised the scene. She said that scenes like this were the reason no one took TV seriously. Now, Sangita Ghosh has posted a clarification about the scene. She has also responded to Kamya Punjabi.

Taking to her social media, Sangita Ghosh wrote, “I take everything with a pinch of salt and did the same with this video also. I think when your audience gives you so much love and appreciation, they also have the right to criticise. I told everyone on the set that at least hum viral hogaye (laughs). We do make mistakes in life and shows. One has to move on eventually. The intention and the execution did not come out the way it was planned. The team has already realised where they went wrong. And as actors, we do not have the last word but I think everyone will be careful next time."

She added, “The show is a progressive one and has been lauded for its content. Yes, we faltered but that doesn’t mean we are not doing good work. Television has been instrumental in taking up so many sensitive topics. I, myself, have done some amazing work. Thank You, Sangita Ghosh."

Taking to her stories, she responded Kamya Punjabi’s comments and wrote, “What a shame the person who works in the industry himself is saying such a thing. The one who works for TV, considers TV less than OTT and films, what should I say?"

She also wrote, “TV shows are not deemed less, nor will they ever be considered any less. Drama is there in everything — be it film or OTT. All the three things are for the entertainment of the audience and it is a shame that a person who works in TV industry is looking down upon it."

Many celebs like Vijayendra Kumeria and Supriya Shukla also showed their support for her.

