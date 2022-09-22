Sangram Salvi’s Latest Post Reminds Fans Of His Daily Soap Devyani

Actor Sangram Salvi is not a new name in the Marathi TV circuit. The actor came into the limelight after appearing in the daily soap Devyani. This show has created a special fan base for him. Sangram is quite active on social media and shares various photos and videos from her personal to professional life to stay connected with his fans.

Recently, the Devyani actor went to Konkan with his family and shared two pictures with his wife Khushbu Tawde and his son from his village. But the background of the photos captured the eyeballs of the fans as a wall picture of actor Sangram from the series Devayani is seen. Sharing the two adorable pictures Sangram wrote, “Best things in life aren’t Things."

Seeing this photo, fans have made comments and rekindled old memories. A user said, “Sangram Rao Vikhepatil. Remembered the series Devyani by looking at the photo behind it." Another user said, “I remember this photo, my favourite photo from the Devyani serial, it looks very hot."

“Photo pahun Devyani serial bghaychi ichha zali aaj dada," said a third fan. Many showered heart emojis in the comment section.

See the pics:

Even after 10 years, Sangram Salvi is remembered by the audience for her series Devyani. He used to play the lead role opposite actress Shivani Surve, who played the Devyani character. This serial was very popular among the viewers.

Sangram and Shivani became instant celebrities after this serial. The dialogue of Sangram Tumchyasathi Kay Pan was very famous among the audience. Sangram was asked to perform this dialogue in front of his fans. He got his real identity from this series. The show premiered in 2012 at 8:30 pm on Star Pravah.

Later, the actor worked in several TV shows, including Aai Mazi Kalubai, Gulmohar, Sur Rahude, Saraswati, Kulaswamini, and many more.

In 2015, Sangram made his film debut in the Marathi movie Mitwa. He played a small cameo in this film. After this, he also worked in movies like Dagadabaichi Chal, and Zala Bhobhata. He also worked on short films like Attack, and Saajbahar.

The actor is currently working on the serial Mi Tuzich Re on Sony Marathi. He played the character of Jaydatt as a deputy collector opposite actress Amruta Deshmukh.

