Sangram Singh Leaves Payal Rohatgi Blushing As They Perform Couple Dance At Their Sangeet; Watch

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are set to tie the knot today, July 9, in Agra. Ahead of their wedding, Payal shared a glimpse of their romantic performance from their Sangeet ceremony, which took place on Friday night.

Payal, who has been actively posting videos and photos from her wedding festivities, on Saturday shared a glimpse of her gorgeous dance act with Sangram. Payal dazzled in an all-white outfit, while Sangram looked handsome in a black bandhgala kurta.

Earlier, the couple visited the Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir to seek blessings and shared beautiful photos on social media. They captioned the post, “Beginning of this beautiful journey of our life!! Need all your blessings and wishes."

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi’s wedding will be a family affair with only a few guests in attendance. The couple will be hosting a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai at a later date.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Payal had said, “I always knew that if I have to settle, I have to settle with him and I think he also knew it. It was just that we were waiting to take that plunge. Don’t know why! We were waiting for the compatibility to be better. I don’t know." She also added, “Haldi, mehendi, chooda is going to happen in Agra only. Then the pheras, the wedding is happening on 9th in Agra. It is a very very private family get-together with just his family and my family. After the rituals, we plan to go to a temple and maybe go to Mathura to take blessings. We are just trying to make sure that we are with the family for the wedding and pre-wedding functions."

