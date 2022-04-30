Sangram Singh Says 'Adoption, Surrogacy Always an Option' As Payal Rohatgi Reveals She Can't Conceive

After Payal Rohatgi revealed on Lock Upp that she can’t get pregnant due to infertility issues, her fiance Sangram Singh has talked about her confession. During the episode, Payal also revealed that she had asked Sangram to marry another girl and have a family but he stood by her.

Talking about the same, Sangram told Indian Express.com, “It was emotional to see Payal opening up about this subject on camera. But she is an amazing human being and I feel lucky to have her in my life. She did tell me to marry someone else but I love her and cannot live without her. I don’t think only having a child together can prove the love we have for each other. There are other means to express our love. Adoption and surrogacy can always be an option. I have always told her the same."

Last month, Sangram Singh announced that he will tie the knot with Payal Rohatgi soon. Payal is currently a contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’, where she has emerged as one of the strongest contenders.

Sangram Singh confirmed on Twitter that he and Payal will get married in July around his birthday. Taking to Twitter, Sangram Singh said, “Payal is a very nice girl. We both are alike, yet different. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned a wedding in March but both had work commitments. So we will get married closer to my birthday in July. God bless everyone." (sic)

Sangram Singh also announced that he is returning to wrestling this year and is going to play matches in Dubai very soon. Payal is in the Lock Uup show, due to which the marriage got postponed. The right date seems to be Sangram Singh’s birthday i.e. 21st July.

