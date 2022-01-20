Sania Mirza Announces Retirement: Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Queen'; Arjun Kapoor Says She Is 'Inspiration'

India tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday announced that 2022 will be her last season since her body is “wearing down". Mirza, 35, had returned to tennis after giving birth to her son in March 2019 but her progress was later thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon after Sania’s retirement news emerged, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram Story to give a shout-out to the star player and said she is “truly an inspiration to many." Actor Ranveer Singh also shared Sania’s picture on his Instagram Story and captioned it: “Queen".

Advertisement

Sania Mirza made the retirement announcement after losing the Australian Open women’s doubles first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok.

“There are a bunch of reasons for it. It’s not as simple as ‘okay I’m not going to play’. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I do feel, considering my son is three years old, I’m putting him at risk by travelling so much with him, that’s something I have to take into account," Mirza said at the post-match press conference.

“My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I’m getting older," she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl’s next film which is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film is titled ‘The Lady Killer’ and the actor will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Ranveer, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.