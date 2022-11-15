Sania Mirza Celebrates Birthday With Farah Khan; Shoaib Malik Wishes Wife Amid Separation Rumours

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has been making the headlines lately for her rumoured divorce from her Pakistani cricketer husband, Shoaib Malik. Amid this, the former celebrated her 36th birthday with filmmaker Farah Khan and singer Ananya Birla. They took to social media to share photos and videos from the birthday bash interestingly did not have Shoaib in it. However, the cricketer took to social media to wish his wife.

Farah Khan, who is Sania’s good friend, took to social media to pen a birthday note for her. Sharing a glimpse from the celebrations, she wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @mirzasaniar .. only happiness n love for you this year n always ♥️ see I stayed awake.. p.s- happy birthday to sania mom too.. best person to share a birthday with.. ur mom @nasimamirza guest appearance @ananyabirla 😀"

Advertisement

Take a look:

Singer Ananya Birla, too, shared snaps from the celebrations which took place in Dubai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shoiab, who could not be seen in the photos or videos, took to social media to drop a lovely message for Sania. He shared a photo where he can be seen placing his arms around her and looking at her adorably. Sania also smiles as she looks at her husband. The birthday note read, “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…"

In related news, the couple has now announced a reality show together amid the separation rumours. OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on The Mirza Malik Show. UrduFlix is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform.

Amidst reports about the couple’s strained relationship, one of their close friends revealed recently that Sania and Shoaib have already decided to part ways and only the paperwork formalities are left. The close friend stated that the couple will be divorced soon as the two are already separated, Zee News Hindi reported. However, the couple has not given an official statement on the same.

Read all the Latest Movies News here