Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan and Sania Mirza have been close friends for a long time. The duo often keep posting about each other on social media and are also clicked together on various occasions. Last evening, the ace tennis player bid an emotional goodbye to the game in Hyderabad, where her tennis career started. She played her final game at Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Stadium, following which she bid a teary-eyed farewell to the game. After her game, she was again seen spending a relaxing time with her close friend Farah.

The filmmaker shared a photo with the legendary tennis player where they can be seen lying down on a bed in a relaxed manner and holding each other’s hands. Sharing it, Farah wrote, “So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend ♥️ #saniaevent🎊🌺 @mirzasaniar lov uuu♥️"

Sania’a farewell tennis match was attended by the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and Dulquer Salmaan among others. Stan also performed at the event. The former tennis star also had her felicitation ceremony last night which again saw noted industry personalities.

Talking of Farah and Sania, the two have been close to each other for a long time. Last year on her birthday, she celebrated with Farah and some of their close ones in Dubai. A couple of weeks ago, she was also seen at Farah’s party with other Bigg Boss 16 members.

After Sania’s retirement, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to give a shoutout to the ace-tennis player. Sharing a post about her farewell, the actress wrote, “thank you Sania Mirza."

Meanwhile, Sania, who turned emotional while giving her farewell speech, said the greatest honour for her has been to play for the country for 20 years.

