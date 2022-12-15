Sania Mirza Enjoys FIFA World Cup Match; Pens Sweet Note to Her 'Pillars in Life' Amid Divorce News

Sania Mirza has been grabbing headlines for her rumoured divorce with husband Shoaib Malik. While the tennis star has maintained her silence on the matter, Shoaib recently addressed the rumour by calling it “a personal matter".

Amid all the speculations, Sania is having a blast in Qatar, where she attended FIFA World Cup semi-final matches along with her sister Anam Mirza and actors Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Sania took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her Qatar getaway. Sharing the photos, Sania wrote, “What an amazing atmosphere and experience! Short and very sweet trip to Doha for the FIFA World Cup."

In another post, Sania penned a heartwarming post for her parents, Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. She shared an adorable family picture and wrote: “Happy Anniversary to our pillars in life. May you have many more Mumma and Baba."

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been making the headlines for their alleged separation. The former Pakistani cricketer recently responded to the reports about their rumoured divorce. According to ETimes, talking to a news portal, Shoaib reportedly said, “It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone."

A close friend of the couple had recently claimed that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza would be divorced soon as the two were already separated. Another confirmation of their divorce was given by a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

