Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Announce Reality Show Amid Divorce Rumours, Fans Root for the Couple

Reports that Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are separating surfaced last week. While neither of them have confirmed or denied the reports, the couple has now announced a reality show together, much to the delight of their fans.

OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on The Mirza Malik Show. UrduFlix is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform. Sharing a poster of the show featuring the sports stars, the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix."

The poster showed Sania and Shoaib standing with her hand on his shoulder. The graphics in the background showed the Burj Khalifa. The couple is based in Dubai currently.

The announcement received a lot of positive response from fans, who took this as a sign that the couple is not splitting up. “Just forgive each other be with each other u both look together nice…can’t see shoaib with sum one else..Sania is perfect for him… Shoaib come back to her," commented one fan. “Bohat achaa Laga Dil Khush hogaya ka yeah sath hain," said another. Some naysayers called it a publicity stunt, though.

Amidst reports about the couple’s strained relationship, one of their close friends revealed recently that Sania and Shoaib have already decided to part ways and only the paperwork formalities are left. The close friend stated that the couple will be divorced soon as the two are already separated, Zee News Hindi reported.

Another confirmation on their divorce has been given by a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

