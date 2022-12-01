Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce rumours, Ayesha Omar addresses plans to marry Pakistani Cricketer

Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar has been making the headlines ever since Sanya Mirza and Shoaib Akhtar’s divorce rumours started doing rounds. It was reported that the actress is set to tie the knot with the Pakistani cricketer. Post this, many fans slammed Ayesha accusing her of ruining Shoaib and Sania’s marriage. And this forced the actress to respond for the first time on social media.

As per a report in Etimes, Ayesha Omar has now responded to a fan’s question asking if she was planning to get married to Malik, Ayesha said in “Jee nahin. Bilkul nahi. Un kee shadi hoe we hai aur who apnee biwi kay saath bohat khush hai. Main donon @realshoaibmalik aur @saniamirza kee bohat respect kartee hoon. Shoaib aur mein achay dost aur ek doosray kay kherkhwa hai. Bohat respect kartay hain. Aisay rishtay bhee hotay hain Duniya mein logon kay."

Her statement translates to, “Absolutely not. Shoaib is married and is happy with his wife. I have a lot of respect for both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. Shoaib and I are good friends and we take care of each other. There is a lot of respect. A lot of people in this world have such relationships."

Advertisement

Amidst rising rumours about the couple’s strained relationship, one of their close friends recently claimed that Sania and Shoaib have already decided to part ways and only the paperwork formalities are left.

As reported by Zee News Hindi, the close friend claimed that the couple would be divorced soon as the two are already separated. Another confirmation on their divorce was given by a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

It is also to be noted that Sania had posted a cryptic post a few days back as well wherein she shared a picture with her son along with a caption saying, “The moments that get me through the hardest days."

Advertisement

Sania and Shoaib got married in April 2010 in a starry wedding and during that time, their wedding created a huge controversy due to their marriage linking the two nations (India and Pakistan). The couple now has a four-year-old son Izhann. Both Sania and Shoaib were last seen together, celebrating their son’s birthday.

Read all the Latest Movies News here