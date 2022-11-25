Sania Mirza Talks About 'Giving Yourself Break' Amid Divorce Rumours With Shoaib Malik

Amid rumorus of her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, tennis star Sania Mirza has once again shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which talks about “giving yourself a break when you heart feels at its heaviest".

Ever since the speculations surrounding her divorce from Shoaib emerged on the internet, Sania has been sharing cryptic posts on her social media account. “You are human made of light and dark. Love yourself enough to allow being a little fragile. Learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest," Sania shared a quote by c.r. Elliott.

Amidst rising rumours about the couple’s strained relationship, one of their close friends recently claimed that Sania and Shoaib have already decided to part ways and only the paperwork formalities are left.

As reported by Zee News Hindi, the close friend claimed that the couple would be divorced soon as the two are already separated. Another confirmation on their divorce was given by a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

It is also to be noted that Sania had posted a cryptic post a few days back as well wherein she shared a picture with her son along with a caption saying, “The moments that get me through the hardest days."

Sania and Shoaib got married in April 2010 in a starry wedding and during that time, their wedding created a huge controversy due to their marriage linking the two nations (India and Pakistan). The couple now has a four-year-old son Izhann. Both Sania and Shoaib were last seen together, celebrating their son’s birthday.

