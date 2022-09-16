Sanjana Sanghi Gives Major Vacay Goals as She Shares Pictures, Videos from Thailand Trip; Watch

Sanjana Sanghi has really come a long way since her stellar debut in Imtiaz Ali’s musical Rockstar. The actress who went on to appear in supporting roles for Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns had later headlined Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara as the female lead. Sanjana is also quite fond of updating her social media feed. Following the same trajectory, the 26-year-old actor who is currently vacationing in Thailand shared some glimpses from her various escapades.

On Thursday, Sanjana took to her Instagram handle to post a reel which showed a montage of all her adventures in Phuket. From relishing scenic views from her resort to enjoying some scrumptious local cuisines. From kayaking in the stunning lagoons to soaking her feet in beautiful beaches, the actress seems to be having the time of her life. She wrote in the caption, “The joy of little little little things in life. #vacationwithdrawals." Soon after she shared the post, avid fans of the actress swarmed in to drop their compliments and spam red heart emojis. One of them wrote, “So beautiful ma’am", another one commented, “most gorgeous one".

On the professional front, Sanjana Sanghi was recently seen in Kapil Verma’s Rashtra Kavach Om alongside Aashiqui 2 famed actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film garnered negative reviews. The Rockstar actress has other projects in her pipeline that include Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak featuring stars like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The story of the film would revolve around four women who embark on an adventurous road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world, as they indulge in a journey of self-discovery.

